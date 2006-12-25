Author Chris Offutt Reads 'A Good Pine'

In "A Good Pine," an old man raising his granddaughter alone is determined to get her a Christmas tree from the woods. But he has a problem: His axe is broken.

Chris Offutt is the author of five books, including the fiction collection Kentucky Straight and the memoir The Same River Twice. He grew up in the hills of eastern Kentucky where most of his work is set.

"A Good Pine" will be included in his new collection of stories called Luck.

