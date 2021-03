For readers of author Calvin Trillin's work in The New Yorker, and books like Alice Let's Eat, his late wife Alice is a familiar character. Alice Trillin died in 2001. Calvin Trillin has a new book out, and this time it's all about Alice. The title, in fact, is About Alice. Trillin talks with Renee Montagne about the book.

