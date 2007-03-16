Mick Moloney and 'McNally's Row of Flats'

Singer, musician and folklorist Mick Moloney's album, McNally's Row of Flats, centers on theater songs by an Irish songwriting team from the late 1800s.

The team consisted of actor and writer Ed Harrigan and musician David Braham, both acclaimed performers of the early Great White Way, when Vaudeville was giving way to American Musical Theater in New York City.

Mick Moloney has recorded and produced over 40 albums of traditional music. He is also the author of Far From the Shamrock Shore: The Story of Irish American History Through Song. He currently teaches at New York University in the Irish Studies Program.

Rebroadcast from March 20, 2006.

