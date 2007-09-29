Clarence Thomas Book Portrays a Tortured Soul

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's new autobiography has just been published. Titled My Grandfather's Son, it covers his life up to his swearing in as a member of the high court.

In the book, Justice Thomas speaks out in vivid — and sometimes seething — detail about the events surrounding his nomination battle, the charges of sexual harrassment against him by Anita Hill and his memories of growing up poor in rural Georgia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.