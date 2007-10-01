Justice Clarence Thomas' Memoir Hits Stores

The Supreme Court's new term begins just as one of the justices tells his life story. In a new autobiography, called My Grandfather's Son, Clarence Thomas unapologetically recounts the battle over his nomination in 1991. He writes that Anita Hill, a former employee that accused him of sexual harassment, was a mediocre worker who was used by his political opponents. Nationally televised hearings ended with Thomas' confirmation by the Senate. When his side won, Thomas writes, his response was "whoop-de-damn-do."

