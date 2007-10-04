© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Garry Wills, Meditating on the Church-State Divide

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published October 4, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

In a new book about the constitutional separation of church and state, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Garry Wills insists that that separation was meant as "the great protector of religion, not its enemy." That, as Wills tells guest host Dave Davies, hasn't stopped fervent believers from challenging the concept.

Wills, a translator of St. Augustine and author of What Jesus Meant, is an emeritus professor of history at Northwestern University; the new book is titled Head and Heart: American Christianities.

