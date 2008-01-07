© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fees, Cheats and 'Gotcha Capitalism'

Published January 7, 2008 at 10:00 AM CST
Book cover: 'Gotcha Capitalism'

Columnist Bob Sullivan covers Internet scams and consumer fraud for MSNBC.com, where he writes a column called The Red Tape Chronicles.

Sullivan's latest book is about the hidden fees found in many phone, cable, credit card and other bills. All told, he says, corporations are nickel-and-diming their customers to death — or at least to the tune of $1,000 or more a year.

The title? Gotcha Capitalism: How Hidden Fees Rip You Off Every Day — And What You Can Do About It.

