Stories of Magic, Medieval Times Win Book Awards

Each year, at the American Library Association's mid-winter meeting, the winners of the most prestigious prizes for children's books are announced: the Caldecott Medal for picture book, and the Newbery Award. This year's winners:

John Newbery Medal

Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village, by Laura Amy Schlitz

Newbery Honor Books

Elijah of Buxton, by Christopher Paul Curtis

The Wednesday Wars, by Gary D. Schmidt

Feathers, by Jacqueline Woodson

Randolph Caldecott Medal

The Invention of Hugo Cabret, by Brian Selznick

Caldecott Honor Books

Henry's Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, written by Ellen Levine

First the Egg, by Laura Vaccaro Seeger

The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtin, by Peter Sís

Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity, by Mo Willems

More Award Winners

See the complete list of this year's awards from the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC).

