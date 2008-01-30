Suzanne Mintz, Making Family Caregiving Easier
Suzanne Geffen Mintz, president and co-founder of the National Family Caregivers Association, talks with Terry Gross on how to make caregiving easier.
Mintz speaks from experience; her husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1974.
In the latest edition of her book, A Family Caregiver Speaks Up: "It Doesn't Have to Be This Hard," Mintz writes on ways caregivers can feel more confident through changes to their routine.
