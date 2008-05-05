Three Famed Novelists Weave Exhilarating Tales

Three renowned women writers have books of fiction out this spring and each one asks the reader to take a leap of imagination.

Joyce Carol Oates reimagines the last days of five authors; Jeanette Winterson takes a journey through outer space; and Ursula K. Le Guin explores the pre-history of Rome from the point of view of an Italian princess. The resulting books are a thrill and a privilege to read.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.