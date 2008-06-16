Three Books for Teens Who Hate to Read

Competing with amusement parks, television and Nintendo Wii, reading isn't often a top priority for teens.

Though I've always been a voracious reader, I can understand why Melville doesn't thrill my friends; 700 pages is a bit long, especially if there's no pop quiz looming in 4th period. Besides, the local shopping mall definitely trumps the library as a hip hangout among the teen crowd.

But while enticing us to read of our own free will during the one time of year we're not locked up in school is a daunting task, here are a few books that can steal even the most reluctant readers away from Guitar Hero — if only for a few hours.

