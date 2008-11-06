© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Obama's Challenge': A Transformative Opportunity

Published November 6, 2008 at 8:30 AM CST
Writer Robert Kuttner received his second Sidney Hillman Award in 2008 for <em>Obama's Challenge</em>.
Writer Robert Kuttner received his second Sidney Hillman Award in 2008 for <em>Obama's Challenge</em>.

Journalist and economist Robert Kuttner has reported on elections for over three decades. His latest book, Obama's Challenge, looks at the many Herculean obstacles the president-elect faces — and what it will take to tackle them.

"If he is able to rise to the moment," Kuttner writes, "he could join the ranks of a small handful of previous presidents who have been truly transformative, succeeding in fundamentally changing our economy, society, and democracy for the better."

Kuttner's previous works include The Squandering of America: How the Failure of Our Politics Undermines Our Prosperity, Making Work Pay: America after Welfare and The End of Laissez-Faire: National Purpose and the Global Economy after the Cold War.

He is co-editor and co-founder of The American Prospect.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.