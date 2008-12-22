To Make Sense, Put Numbers Into Context

It's been a big numbers year for numbers in 2008. Take the $700 billion bailout for example. There are a lot of zeros and the numbers can easily turn into a blur. Economist Andrew Dilnot and journalist Michael Blastland try to make sense of numbers in their new book, The Numbers Game: The Commonsense Guide to Understanding Numbers in the News, in Politics, and in Life. They tell Renee Montagne that the secret is to put numbers into context.

