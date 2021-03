Comedy Central named him one of its 100 best comics, but life hasn't been all laughs for Robert Schimmel. He lost a son to leukemia; he married and split three times — from the same woman.

Still, it was his sense of humor that kept him sane when cancer killed his sitcom deal — and threatened to kill him.

This interview was originally broadcast on March 12, 2008.

