Susan Loesser details the life and work of her father, the late Broadway composer Frank Loesser, in her 1993 memoir, A Most Remarkable Fella. Frank Loesser wrote a number of musicals, including Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business, for which he won a Pulitzer Prize.

This interview originally aired June 18, 1993.

