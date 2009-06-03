Linguist Reflects On 'Years Of Talking Dangerously'

Linguist Geoff Nunberg has made a living out of parsing phrases. His new book, The Years of Talking Dangerously, analyzes the buzzwords, stock phrases and metaphors that were made popular during the Bush administration's tenure.

Nunberg's book is a collection of the author's essays and commentaries from Fresh Air, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and other publications. Nunberg is a professor at the School of Information at the University of California Berkeley. His previous books include Going Nucular, Talking Right and The Way We Talk Now.

