Sanjay Gupta On Medical Miracles, 'Cheating Death'

Published October 12, 2009 at 3:24 PM CDT
Sanjay Gupta has been published in a variety of scientific journals and is also a contributor to <em>60 Minutes</em> and <em>CBS Evening News.</em>
In his new book, Cheating Death: The Doctors and Medical Miracles that are Saving Lives Against All Odds, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the medical breakthroughs that have brought life back to people who were considered brain dead.

Gupta is chief medical correspondent for the health and medical unit at CNN, as well as a member of the staff and faculty of the department of neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

