Reflecting 'Stateside' With A Loved One At War

Jehanne Dubrow recently released her third poetry collection, Stateside, about her experience as a "milspouse," or Navy wife, trying to understand her own life while waiting for her husband to return from war. Dubrow's husband, Jeremy Schaub, is a career naval officer who is currently serving overseas.

Dubrow, who teaches creative writing at Washington College in Maryland, has a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska and an M.F.A. from the University of Maryland. She is the author of two previous poetry collections, The Hardship Post and From the Fever-World.

Her work has appeared in The New Republic, Ploughshares and The New England Review.

