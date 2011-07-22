Weather Warnings For A 'Climate Changed Planet'

This summer of record breaking heat followed a spring that brought some of the most extreme weather on record. Climatologist Heidi Cullen writes, "It's time to face the fact that the weather isn't what it used to be."

Cullen is the author of the book The Weather of the Future: Heat Waves, Extreme Storms, and other Scenes from a Climate Changed Planet, which has just been published in paperback. She's a senior research scientist with Climate Central, a journalism and research organization.

Cullen talks with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about how climate change appears to be creating extreme weather in winter and summer. She'll also discuss a couple of the cities likely to be the most vulnerable to extreme weather.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.