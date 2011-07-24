Vacation Reads For The High Country Adventurer

Nestled in the Vail Valley and surrounded by the Rockies, Edwards, Colo., is the perfect place for hiking, fly-fishing or floating down the Eagle River. It also provides a beautiful backdrop for summer reading.

In the third installment of a four part series, host Linda Wertheimer speaks with Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm of Edwards, about which books vacationers are tucking into their backpacks this summer. Magistro's list and summaries are included below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.