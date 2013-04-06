PETER SAGAL, HOST:

I can't believe it but it is time for our final game Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players now has 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as they can; each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL: We have a two-way tie for first place, Peter. Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz, they both have three points, and Brian Babylon has two.

SAGAL: All right, well Brian, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank.

BRIAN BABYLON: OK.

SAGAL: On Thursday, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed a strict new blank control bill into law.

BABYLON: Gun.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A grand jury in Atlanta indicted the superintendent of schools and 34 other educators for their part in a huge blanking scandal.

BABYLON: Cheating.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Federal prosecutors arrested six people Tuesday morning accused of plotting to fix New York's blank election.

BABYLON: Mayoral.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Trains in Berlin were stopped temporarily after workers discovered a live blank from World War II near the main train station.

BABYLON: Mine.

SAGAL: Yeah, close enough, a bomb.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The maker of the new map app Rego became a surprise hit in Brazil primarily because blank.

BABYLON: It told you where strip clubs were.

SAGAL: No, the word Rego translates to butt crack in Portuguese slang.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware was released from the hospital Tuesday, just two days after he blanked during a game.

BABYLON: Broke his leg.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In the wake of the recent see through yoga pants fiasco, the chief product officer at blank stepped down.

BABYLON: Lululemon.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Target customers complained after a dress described as Dark Heather Gray in regular sizes was described as blank in the plus size.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

BABYLON: Fat gray.

SAGAL: Close. Manatee gray.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Walrus gray was out of stock.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: So wrong.

SAGAL: The manatee is also...

BABYLON: Mountain gray.

ROBERTS: I think manatees are cute.

SAGAL: They're adorable.

ROBERTS: But still...

SAGAL: The manatee is also known as the sea cow, so you know, it could actually have been worse I guess. Many experts believe that manatees are what old sailors saw when they thought they were seeing mermaids, which is just the kind of interesting fact that can't possibly help Target right now.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, I thought Brian did pretty well. What do you think?

KASELL: Six correct answers for 12 more points. He now has 14 points and he's taken the lead.

BABYLON: OK.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, here we go. We flipped a coin. Peter has elected to go next. After a reoccurrence of cancer, film critic blank died Thursday at age 70.

PETER GROSZ: Roger Ebert.

SAGAL: Yeah, we'll miss him.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: For its April Fools Day prank this year, Google announced quote the new scentsation in search, Google blank.

GROSZ: Google minus.

SAGAL: Google Nose. After running into problems at German customs this week, authorities say that Justin Bieber still has not come back to blank.

GROSZ: America.

SAGAL: He has not come back to pick up his monkey. He left it there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In a press conference Thursday, blank unveiled its new smart phone software that highlights social networking.

GROSZ: I know this, Facebook.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Pixar and Disney announced plans to release a sequel to the movie blank called Finding Dory.

GROSZ: "Finding Nemo."

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Mount Saint Vincent University in Canada put up a billboard with three men in suits to celebrate their new blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

GROSZ: Their new man in suits sale.

SAGAL: No, to celebrate their new salute to remarkable women.

GROSZ: Women, yeah.

SAGAL: The men had donated to the project. The university is proud that in one year they were able to create both the quote Women's Wall of Honor and the treasured Men's Billboard of Missing the Point.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Peter do on our quiz?

KASELL: Peter had three correct answers for six more points. He has now nine points, but Brian still has the lead with 14.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So how many then does Roxanne need to win it?

KASELL: Six to win.

SAGAL: All right, Roxanne, here we go. This is for the game, and I know you want it. Here we go. This week Mark Kirk of Illinois became the second Republican senator to come out in support of blank.

ROBERTS: Gay marriage.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After he was seen on videotape abusing his players, Mike Rice was fired from his coaching job at blank.

ROBERTS: Rutgers.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After it slipped its mooring at an Alabama shipyard, the blank famous for breaking down in the Gulf of Mexico was recaptured.

ROBERTS: The Carnival cruse ship.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Scientists in China are monitoring new cases of H7H9, a new strain of blank.

ROBERTS: I think it's bird flu, isn't it?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To flush out a burglary suspect hiding inside a home, police in Connecticut blanked.

ROBERTS: They ordered pizza.

SAGAL: No, they barked like dogs, so he would think the police dogs were after him.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno both confirmed that Fallon will be taking over the blank next year.

ROBERTS: "The Tonight Show."

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week archeologists in Turkey announced that they have discovered the "Pluto's Gate," a mythical portal to blank.

ROBERTS: To Hades, to Hell.

SAGAL: To Hell, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Scientists in Santa Cruz announced this week that Ronan the sea lion is the first sea lion found that is able to blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

ROBERTS: He's able to go to the beat. He can follow a beat, specifically to the Backstreet Boys.

SAGAL: Yes, you're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He can dance to a beat.

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: That was amazing.

ROBERTS: I watched that video.

GROSZ: It's amazing.

ROBERTS: It's awesome.

SAGAL: Ronan the Sea Lion surprised scientists when it found the beat and bobbed its head all on its own. Ronan likes Earth Wind & Fire and the Backstreet Boys, but then again Ronan also likes old fish tossed into its mouth.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Marine Biologists say the discovery it can dance to a beat eliminates any hope that the sea lion is the earliest known ancestor of your dad.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, did Roxanne do well enough to win?

KASELL: She needed six correct answers. Roxanne had seven correct answers.

SAGAL: Oh my god.

KASELL: So with 17 points, Roxanne Roberts is this week's champion.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: What a boss.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.