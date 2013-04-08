African Leopard Tortoise Cashew Was Never Stolen

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The National Mississippi River Museum announced last week that Cashew, the African leopard tortoise, had been stolen. Mysteriously, two days later Cashew turned up again, riding the museum elevator. A staff member found the tortoise, who had not raced very far. The animal had gotten wedged behind a museum wall. Embarrassed about losing track of a tortoise, the staff member popped her into the elevator to make it appear like she'd been returned by a thief. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.