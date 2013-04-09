Top Stories: South Koreans Aren't Fazed; Syria Rejects Probe

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- North Korea's Warnings Bore More Than Alarm Those In South

-- Thatcher's Funeral Set For April 17

-- Book News: Margaret Thatcher Authorized A Posthumous Biography

-- 3 Things To Know About Louisville's Basketball Championship

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Syria Rejects Extended Chemical Weapons Probe." (The Guardian)

-- "Kerry, Netanyahu Claim Peace Progress." (The Washington Post)

-- 6.3-Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Iran. (U.S. Geological Survey)

-- "Mitch McConnell Joins Senate Gun Filibuster." (Politico)

-- Parts Of Plains States Getting Buried By Spring Snow; A Food Could Fall On South Dakota. (Argus Leader)

-- "Shooting Spree In Serbia Kills 13." (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.