Top Stories: South Koreans Aren't Fazed; Syria Rejects Probe
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- North Korea's Warnings Bore More Than Alarm Those In South
-- Thatcher's Funeral Set For April 17
-- Book News: Margaret Thatcher Authorized A Posthumous Biography
-- 3 Things To Know About Louisville's Basketball Championship
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Syria Rejects Extended Chemical Weapons Probe." (The Guardian)
-- "Kerry, Netanyahu Claim Peace Progress." (The Washington Post)
-- 6.3-Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Iran. (U.S. Geological Survey)
-- "Mitch McConnell Joins Senate Gun Filibuster." (Politico)
-- Parts Of Plains States Getting Buried By Spring Snow; A Food Could Fall On South Dakota. (Argus Leader)
-- "Shooting Spree In Serbia Kills 13." (CNN)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.