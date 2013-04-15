At Least Three People Killed In Boston Attack

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Melissa Block.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

And I'm Robert Siegel.

More than 100 people injured, and police now say at least three people killed by the explosions today at the Boston Marathon. Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick says the FBI is now leading multiply agencies in an investigation, and security has been tightened across Boston.

GOVERNOR DEVAL PATRICK: We're also asking that everyone be on a state of heightened vigilance. That is really required of everyone. Please report suspicious packages or parcels, suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

SIEGEL: The blasts happened near the finish line at about 2:50 this afternoon as runners were still crossing the finish line. Many of the casualties appear to have been spectators.

Earlier today, Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said there were many bags and parcels dropped by people who fled the explosions and that police are investigating all of them. Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick urged people to stay out of the area.

PATRICK: We are asking that people stay out of crowds and calmly make their way home, or if they're visiting, back to their hotels.

SIEGEL: President Obama addressed the nation this evening. He said any person or a group found responsible will be brought to justice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.