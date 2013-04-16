Oklahoma City Marathon Will Proceed, Organizers Say After Boston Attack

News of the deadly bombing attack on the Boston Marathon is echoing in Oklahoma City, where residents will observe the 18th anniversary Friday of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which killed 168 people. The events include a marathon, which remains on the schedule, although officials say they will review their security plans.

"We are watching the details of the Boston Marathon unfold. Once we know the details, we will review our safety and security plan and make any necessary adjustments," say organizers of the .

As The Oklahoman reports, officials have been working with local, state and federal agencies in planning events that observe the anniversary.

The news was welcomed on Twitter, where runners and residents voiced their support for the victims of the Boston attack. Many said that Friday's race has now taken on new importance in the wake of the violence.

The @OKCMarathon took on more meaning for me after today's horrific events. Honored to run 26.2mi for those that can't. #prayforboston #R2R — Katie Clark (@katieallenclark) April 16, 2013

Can't think of a better way to honor and remember #boston. Signed up for the Memorial 5K @OKCMarathon this morning #R2R — okJ (@okJasonE) April 16, 2013

"The Boston Marathon is the pinnacle of all races and our thoughts are with them as they deal with this," Oklahoma City officials said. "Our thoughts and prayers also go to the people of Boston and those impacted by [Monday's] senseless tragedy."

The next big international marathon will take place Friday in London, where sports minister Hugh Robertson says he is "absolutely confident" the event can be secured. Police and race officials say they want to reassure the more than 37,000 participants that they can run in safety.

