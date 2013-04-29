© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Medics Arrive At Guantanamo As Hunger Strikers Increase

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 29, 2013 at 4:31 PM CDT

About 40 medical personnel have arrived at the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay amid an increase in the number of hunger strikers at the facility.

Since last Saturday, 100 of the 166 prisoners at the camp have been refusing to eat; 21 of them are being fed through nasal tubes. Five of the hunger strikers are in the camp's hospital, according to a statement from Army Lt. Col. Samuel House. (As we've reported, 84 prisoners were on hunger strike on April 22.)

The Miami Herald's Carol Rosenberg reports:

"House issued the statement just before noon Monday, saying 'currently only a handful of detainees are being tube-fed.' He sought to distinguish between those designated for forced-feedings and those actually strapped to a feeding chair to have a tube snaked up the nose and into the stomach to pump in a can of Ensure or a similar nutritional supplement up to twice daily.

"Captives are moved in shackles from their cell to a separate forced-feeding site, House said in a statement where 'most of the detainees who are approved for tube feeding will eat or drink without the peer pressure from inside the cell block.' "

The Herald also reported that the medical reinforcements come amid a visit to the facility by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the American Medical Association is asking Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel whether doctors at Guantanamo are being asked to violate their ethics by force-feeding prisoners. The news agency, which obtained a copy of the letter, reports: "It urged the defense secretary 'to address any situation in which a physician may be asked to violate the ethical standards of his or her profession.' "

The hunger strikes began in February, as prisoners protested conditions at the camp and their indefinite detention.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur