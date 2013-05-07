Syrian Electronic Army Claims It Hacked 'The Onion'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Twitter came alive with shocking news. The Syrian Electronic Army apparently hacked the feed of the satirical site The Onion. Syrians topped their attacks on AP, "60 Minutes" and NPR. After being victimized, The Onion published tips to avoid being hacked. Move site to a new web address every few minutes.

Reduce interest in your website by avoiding popular subjects like Syria. And if you receive an email asking for your password, dig deeper by entering information. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.