Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew Gets A New Signature

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 7, 2013 at 5:31 PM CDT

Back in January, when Jacob "Jack" Lew was a mere nominee for the position of Secretary of the Treasury, we fretted about his signature. (It is, after all, displayed on the dollar.) It looked like a doodle, or as New York Magazinecalled it, a "slinky that has lost its spring."

Well, now that Lew is officially the Secretary of the Treasury, his signature has become more, um, predictable. Here's the old one:

Here's the new one from a Financial Stability Oversight Council report posted on the Treasury website:

Lew's signature in a Treasury report.
This news, no doubt, comes as a surprise to many of you, who overwhelmingly said back in January that Lew should keep his slinky.

