With Senate Approval, Delaware Poised To Allow Gay Marriage

The Delaware Senate passed a bill that would legalize same-sex marriages. Gov. Jack Markell said he would sign the bill, which means that the state is poised to become the 11th in the country to allow gay marriages.

The vote comes less than a week after Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee signed a similar measure into law.

Delawareonline.com reports that the bill passed 12-9, "receiving two more votes than were required for passage."

