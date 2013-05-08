Workers Wreak Havoc During Home Remodeling Job In Oregon

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Home remodeling is hard and nobody knows that better than workers near Florence, Oregon. Three men arrived on the job. KCST radio reports the first man started a fire in the carport to get warm.

When the fire got out of control, a second worker used an excavator to knock down the carport, but the fire had spread to a tree, which explains why the workers cut down the 120-foot Douglas fir, causing it to crash on the house they were fixing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.