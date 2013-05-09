Everton's Moyes To Replace Ferguson At Man United

One day after the world's most famous soccer coach announced his upcoming retirement, his replacement has been chosen.

The English Premier League's Everton Football Club announced Thursday that manager David Moyes would step down after its last game this season, on May 19. According to the club:

"The manager met Chairman Bill Kenwright early yesterday evening (Wednesday 8th May) and confirmed his desire to join Manchester United."

And just before 11 a.m. ET, Man United posted word on its Facebook page that Moyes would indeed be joining the club. In a related statement, the team said it had struck a 6-year deal with the 50-year-old manager.

Since Man United manager Alex Ferguson, 71, announced Wednesday that he's retiring after 26 seasons leading one of the world's most famous soccer teams, Moyes' name had been near or atop the list of those likely to replace him.

The Guardian notes that "Moyes leaves Everton having never won a trophy since taking over in 2002. But he stabilized the club and in more than a decade Everton finished outside the top 10 twice, qualified for the Champions League once, and reached an FA Cup final."

Ferguson, on Man United's website, says of Moyes that "there is no question he has all the qualities we expect of a manager at this club."

