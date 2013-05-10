The 'Real Life' Of Actor Steve Carell

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 24, 2007.

By the end of The-40-Year-Old Virgin, the title character had lost his virginity — and actor Steve Carell had become a star.

The actor, who was a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show for several years, has gone on to films including Little Miss Sunshine and Evan Almighty. He has also starred as hapless secret agent Maxwell Smart in a Hollywood adaptation of the vintage TV series Get Smart and as a newspaper columnist who dispenses advice about parenting — never mind his own problems on the home front in the comedy Dan In Real Life.

Carell of course also spent five years on the hit NBC comedy series, The Office, where he played paper company Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott. Carell left the show in 2011. Although there were rumors he would return for a cameo on the series' May 16 finale, Carell has denied this.

