Unsatisfied Fan Uses Tweets To Torment Players

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tool for sports fans to torment pro athletes. It's called Twitter. The NBA's New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, falling further behind in their playoff series. Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith took responsibility even though he has a cold. Fans? No sympathy.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A new Twitter account followed each shot he took. It's called Did J.R. Smith Miss? Yeah, said one tweet. Sure did, said the next. Another simply said: I mean, what do you think? It's MORNING EDITION.