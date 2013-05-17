Ophira's Favorites: Round 2

We continue the hour of games handpicked by host Ophira Eisenberg with a tribute to a Billy Joel classic. In "We Didn't Start The Fire," house musician Jonathan Coulton rewrites some couplets of this oft-attempted, oft-maligned karaoke hit to quiz contestants about a few of its historical references. Jonathan also plays a cover of Billy Joel's "Pressure." Plus, Ophira chats with author Chuck Klosterman about his personal quirks, music, and pop culture. Then, we put Klosterman in the puzzle hotseat for an Ask Me Another Challenge about the band that wants to "rock and roll all night, and party everyday," KISS.

