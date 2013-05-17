Ophira's Favorites: Round 3

In the final set of host Ophira Eisenberg's favorite games, we try to identify literary classics and bestsellers based on their actual Amazon one-star reviews in "Everyone's A Critic." House musician Jonathan Coulton attempts a round of "Radio Pictionary," asking contestants to identify corporate logos by a description of his drawings. Finally, with the help of recent VIP Michael Ian Black, host Ophira Eisenberg re-imagines famous advertising slogans as if they were delivered by Valley Girls, in "Just Do It?"

