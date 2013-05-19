© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WATCH: David Beckham Tears Up At Final Home Game

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 19, 2013 at 7:31 AM CDT
1 of 3  — Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham is thrown in the air by teammates.
Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham is thrown in the air by teammates.
2 of 3  — Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham waves after the match between Paris St Germain and Brest on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham waves after the match between Paris St Germain and Brest on Saturday.
3 of 3  — Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham walks away following the trophy giving ceremony after the French L1 football match between Paris St Germain and Brest on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain's English midfielder David Beckham walks away following the trophy giving ceremony after the French L1 football match between Paris St Germain and Brest on Sunday.

David Beckham, the storied midfielder who rose to international fame because of his style on and off the pitch, played his last home game for Paris Saint-Germain last night.

As the AP reports, despite being used to the lights and the big stage, Beckham, who announced his retirement from soccer last week, was finally overwhelmed.

As he walked off the field at the 81st minute, fans — including former French President Nicolas Sarkozy — chanted his name and Beckham showed emotion.

"I want to say thank you to everybody in Paris, to my team-mates, to the staff, to the fans," Beckham said at the end of the game, according to Australia's ABC. "To finish my career here could not be any more special... I want to enjoy my family now; I have all the souvenirs I want now so I'm very, very happy. Merci Paris. I'm very sad to be leaving but thank you."

Canal+ has a bit of video of the moment:

NBC Sports reports that this match may very well be Beckham's last.

"It's up to the coach, but I think that will be David's last match," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told NBC News.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
