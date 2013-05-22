Letters: Stories From Moore, Okla.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

It's time now for your letters, and we got many about our coverage of the tornado that devastated Moore, Oklahoma. Several were praise for our story yesterday about survivors who lost most of their possessions but considered themselves lucky.

CHRISTINE PARRISH: They were digging her out while we were looking through our stuff. And we thought they were looking for their dogs, and it was her. And they found her, and she was passed.

JAMIE MARTINEZ: She had her child ripped out of her arms, because the last - we knew that she grabbed him and went for cover. And they can't find him, but they found her, so...

BLOCK: Allen Hoskyn(ph) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, writes that the story from NPR's Wade Goodwyn was a testament to the art, craft and responsibility of journalism. His reporting was restrained, respectful and elegiac.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Listener John Sullivan(ph) of Chestertown, New York, also used three words to describe Wade's reporting: Detail plus context plus emotion, he writes, the way news should be done.

BLOCK: We also heard from some of you in response to my interview with Suzanne Sells. She's a teacher at Moore High School and a mother of a fifth grader who survived the storm at Plaza Towers Elementary where seven fellow students were killed. Suzanne stayed with her students, knowing that her daughter Claire's school was directly in the tornado's path.

Marcia Ford(ph) of Bartow, Florida, writes: You made me feel both the frantic worry of a mom and the caring of an educator. Thank you for taking me there.

SIEGEL: We appreciate your comments. Please keep them coming. You can write to us by visiting npr.org and clicking on Contact Us.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.