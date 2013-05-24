NYC Mayoral Candidate Uses Wrong Skyline On His Homepage

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some photos on Twitter ended Anthony Weiner's congressional career. The latest online image, not quite as damaging. Weiner launched his campaign yesterday to be mayor of New York City, and a gorgeous city skyline showed up on his homepage: the skyline of Pittsburgh, my home town. I'm honored if the Web designer is impressed with our city's skyline.

Still, it's pretty embarrassing for a New York mayoral candidate, although I guess Weiner has been through worse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.