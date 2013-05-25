PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time to move on to our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 second in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer's now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Adam has four, Faith has two, Mo has two.

SAGAL: OK. We have flipped a coin and Mo has elected to go first, so the clock will start when I begin your first question fill in the blank. Police investigators said Wednesday that they have linked one of the blanks to a triple homicide in Boston three years ago.

MO ROCCA: Boston bombers.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Because she had made an opening statement, Representative Darrell Issa said Thursday that an IRS official had waived her right to blank.

ROCCA: She waived her right to the Fifth Amendment.

SAGAL: Right, to plead the Fifth.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After repeated instances of power outages and unsanitary conditions, embattled cruise ship company blank reported low earnings and plunging stocks.

ROCCA: Carnival.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Boy Scout delegates voted to end the organization's ban on blank.

ROCCA: On gay scouts.

SAGAL: Right, but not gay scout leaders.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Bacon Bacon food truck in San Francisco is being ordered to shut down because it blanks.

ROCCA: It smells like bacon.

SAGAL: It smells too much like bacon, right, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Ray Manzarek, keyboardist and founding member of the rock band blank died Monday at age 74.

ROCCA: The Doors.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A helicopter and ground manhunt for the gunman who'd shot a Canadian cop in her leg was canceled after the cop realized blank.

ROCCA: That the cop had nnot actually been shot.

SAGAL: No. She realized that she had shot herself in the leg.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: When the officer was hit she called for backup and forced converged to scour the area. Helicopters were deployed and 30 people were held for questioning, that is until the officer noticed that one of the bullets was missing from her gun and doctors noticed that her wound had come from above as if she'd been shot by someone standing in the vicinity of her holster.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Mo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he got six more points, so you total them all up, he has 14 points and is in the lead.

SAGAL: Oh, well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right. Faith, you are up next. Please fill in the blank, Faith. On Wednesday, Eric Holder revealed that four Americans overseas have been killed by blanks since 2009.

FAITH SALIE: Drones.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant said Tuesday that he would donate a million dollars to victims of this week's blank.

SALIE: Tornado.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In spite of protests, the City of Chicago voted Wednesday to close down 50 blanks.

SALIE: Schools.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While accepting a Webby Award this week, the creator of the Graphics Interchange Format said the acronym should be pronounced blank.

SALIE: GIF?

SAGAL: No. JIF he (unintelligible) it forever. A Florida burglar was nabbed by police because he blanked while running away from them.

SALIE: He was - he lost his pants.

SAGAL: No. He stopped to get some beer.

SALIE: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Because he failed to reclaim it for two months, this week Justin Bieber's blank officially became the property of Germany.

SALIE: Monkey.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Fans were disappointed to learn that the new version of the blank gaming console will not work their old games.

SALIE: Xbox.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Cincinnati Reds reliever Aroldis Chapman...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...pitched the worst game of his career after blanking.

SALIE: Michele?

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: After knitting all weekend and losing feelings in his hand.

SAGAL: No. After eating 18 guava and cream cheese Danishes before the game.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Rickie Ricardo...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...that's his name - Chapman scarfed down 18 of the pastries and looked, quote, "like he couldn't breathe. He walked the first batter and then gave up two homeruns. Reds manager Dusty Baker didn't blame the pastries, saying his players used to do it all the time when he was the manager of the Cubs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do in our quiz?

KURTIS: Faith got five right for 10 more points, but Mo is still in the lead holding on at 14.

SAGAL: All right then.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

SAGAL: So how many then does Adam need to win?

ROCCA: Oh, God, please lose.

KURTIS: Adam needs five to tie, six to win.

SAGAL: All right. This is for the game, Adam, fill in the blank. Prime Minister David Cameron vowed never to give into terrorism after an attack on a soldier this week in blank.

ADAM FELBER: London.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: More than a dozen restaurants have promised free burgers for life to Charles Ramsey, the man who helped rescue three kidnapped women in blank.

FELBER: Cleveland.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to the Pew Research Center many teens are abandoning the social networking site blank because there are too many adults there.

FELBER: Facebook.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being grounded because of battery issues on Monday, Boeing's blank officially began flying again.

FELBER: Dreamliner.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Washington state man was busted for car theft while going through a McDonald's drive-thru because blank.

FELBER: Because he didn't have a car and he wanted to go through a drive-thru.

SAGAL: No. Because the woman working the window is the women he stole the car from.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In a tweet on Monday, Seth McFarlane announced he will not return to host the blanks again in 2014.

FELBER: Oscars.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, an 80-year-old Japanese climber became the oldest person ever to scale blank.

FELBER: Mount Everest.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Some visitors to an exhibit of fine art photography...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...were shocked to discover the photos were of blank.

FELBER: Garden trolls?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They were surprised to discover the photos were of themselves in their apartments. Arne Svenson took all the photos in his new exhibit "Neighbors" by pressing a telephoto lens up to his window and taking a picture of his neighbors through their windows. You can't make out the faces, but you can see the bathrobes, the nose picking, the tighty whities, the angry faces and clenched fists as they shout at the photographer. According to critics, this exhibition is valuable because it's an exploration of the subjective limits of privacy in an increasingly transparent world and also because the girl in 4B is smoking.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Adam do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Simply, yes.

SAGAL: Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Adam.

FELBER: Thank you. I was rooting for Mo though.

SAGAL: Well, we all were.

FELBER: And then Faith.

