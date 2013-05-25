Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, there's almost nowhere left in the world free from advertising, but at least we have the refreshing clean taste of Pepsi Cola to comfort us.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Anyway, one advertiser has found a new frontier. They're putting ads where?

ADAM FELBER: In other advertisements.

SAGAL: That would be clever, but no.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Gillette wouldn't want to advertise in this place because people would then associate it with shaving.

SAGAL: Shaving. This is sort of the antithesis of shaving.

FELBER: Oh, into people's beards.

SAGAL: Yes, in their beards.

FELBER: What?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's true. Sure, you've seen some men around who seem to be advertising the brand of buffalo wings they ate late night, in their beards.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But this is different. The root beer company A&W will be paying bearded men $5 to attach a tiny sign to their beards. Because when you're selling something you want people to drink, you want them thinking about a great big wad of hair.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean, it's a great idea. Of course, we can't do advertising at NPR, but we want to remind you that support from NPR comes from some guy's beard. More at mangy looking hobo dot org.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: I wonder if ZZ Top could be their spokespeople.

SAGAL: Oh, yeah. ZZ Top is like the Times Square of beard advertising.

MO ROCCA: Yeah.

SAGAL: You've made it there.

ROCCA: The Duck Dynasty guys are going to make out like bandits.

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

ROCCA: It's crazy.

SAGAL: If the Taliban ever sells out, they're set.

(LAUGHTER)

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)