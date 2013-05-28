© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Top Stories: Rough Weather Ahead; U.S. Weapon Designs Hacked

By Mark Memmott
Published May 28, 2013 at 7:50 AM CDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- From Texas To Great Lakes, Severe Weather Due Again.

-- Report: An Angry Russia Will Deliver Missiles To Syria.

-- Rutgers Stands Behind New Athletic Director.

-- Book News: Not Everyone's A Fan Of Amazon's Fan Fiction Move.

Other stories in the news:

-- "U.S. Weapons System Designs Compromised By Chinese Cyberspies." (The Washington Post)

-- "Obama's Next Big Campaign: Selling Health Care To The Public." (Morning Edition)

-- "Campers, Residents Feel Fire Near Santa Barbara." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Rescuers Save A Newborn From Sewer Pipe In China." (The Associated Press)

