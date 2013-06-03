Wisconsin Hopes Cream Puff Controversy Won't Curdle Fair

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. State fairs exist to showcase their states - which is why Wisconsin is in the midst of a cream puff controversy. For 80 years, the whipped cream in Wisconsin's beloved puffs came from a dairy farm in Waukesha, which suddenly shut down.

So this summer, the whipped cream will come from a dairy cooperative in Illinois. But the Wisconsin Bakers Association has been assured that the milk in the Illinois whipped cream comes from cows in Wisconsin.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.