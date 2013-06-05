© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Film Crew To Search Landfill For Atari Games

Published June 5, 2013 at 6:18 AM CDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer with an archeological expedition to recover ancient relics from the '80s.

The Fuel entertainment company plans to sift through a New Mexico landfill in search of Atari video games. According ancient legend, that's where Atari dumped millions of copies of "E.T." The movie-based video game did not sell well in 1982. But now folks are ready to pay for Atari's remains.

