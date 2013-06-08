Fresh Air Weekend: Mitch Hurwitz, Jason Isbell And 'Before Midnight'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:



'Arrested' No More: Hurwitz On Why The Bluths Are Back: Ten years after Fox canceled the cult-favorite sitcom, a fourth season ofArrested Development is streaming on Netflix. The show's creator, Mitch Hurwitz, tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that if the show doesn't get the right ratings this time, he can't blame the time slot.

Jason Isbell: Literary, But Keeping An Edge On 'Southeastern': Isbell is a singer-songwriter who came to prominence as a member of the Southern rock group Drive-By Truckers. He left that band in 2007, in part because of the substance-abuse problems he describes on his new solo album, Southeastern.

'Before Midnight,' Love Darkens And Deepens: In Richard Linklater's third film about Jesse and Celine, the two have officially coupled up, but it's no fairy tale. The love is still there, but the daily grind is getting in the way of communication. Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy join Fresh Air's Terry Gross to talk about the new film.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'Arrested' No More: Hurwitz On Why The Bluths Are Back

Jason Isbell: Literary, But Keeping An Edge On 'Southeastern'

'Before Midnight,' Love Darkens And Deepens

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.