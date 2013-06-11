© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WATCH: An Orca Steals A Fisherman's Catch

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 11, 2013 at 8:49 AM CDT

In the past, we've brought you: bull shark versus an angler on a dock and tiger shark versus fisherman on a kayak.

Both of those videos showed a shark swooping in and quickly stealing a fish caught on a line. Today, we bring you a more refined version of this genre.

On its Facebook page, an outdoors news site called The Alaska Life posted a video of an orca stealing a halibut from a fisherman's line. Unlike the sharks, the killer whale actually takes its time, surfacing a couple of times before scarfing down the fish. WARNING: There is an expletive at the beginning of the video:

GrindTv, which tipped us off to the video, says that it looks like the fishermen knew the orca was around. What isn't clear is whether they were "purposely trying to entice the orca with the hooked fish, as fishermen sometimes do with sharks."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
