The Love Song Of Ollie Cantos

Ollie Cantos – blind his whole life – has a law degree and has worked in the White House. He's overcome self-doubts, prejudices, naysayers and countless unforeseen – and unseen – obstacles to get to this point. Not content, he's hoping to adopt teenage triplets — Leo, Nick and Steven — also blind. "My whole life has changed. I live for these guys," says Ollie, 42, who lives in Arlington, Va., and works for the federal government. He takes the boys on jaunts to the Smithsonian museums, to fancy restaurants, and to Dave & Buster's, where they love to play video games — by sound and by feel.



