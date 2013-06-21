Lebron James Leads Heat To Back-To-Back NBA Titles

Lebron James, who evokes strong feelings on either side of the emotional spectrum, has led the Miami Heat to its second NBA title in a row.

After a heart-pounding, seven-game series that vacillated between teams, the Heat prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 on Thursday. The Miami Herald explains:

"LeBron James played stunning, brilliant basketball to earn the NBA Finals MVP for the second straight year and Dwyane Wade, who played throughout the playoffs despite knee problems, saved his best for the final game of a grueling postseason. James finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, going 12 of 23 from the field, 5 of 10 from three-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Wade had 23 points, 10 rebounds and an assist and made 11 of his 21 attempts.

" 'This team is amazing, and the vision that I had when I decided to come here is all coming true,' James said. 'Through adversity, through everything we've been through, we've been able to persevere and to win back-to-back championships. It's an unbelievable feeling. I'm happy to be part of such a first-class organization.' "

ESPN reports James joins some very good company: He is only the third NBA player to win back-to-back regular season MVPs and NBA titles. The other two: Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

The headline The San Antonio Express-News uses on its website: "Final Frustration."

The paper reports Manu Ginobili, who had a stunning Game 5 for the Spurs, was distraught.

"It's such a fine line between having a great summer, and now feeling like crap," Ginobili said.

ESPN has game highlights:

