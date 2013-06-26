WATCH: Reactions To Gay Marriage Rulings

Thousands of people gathered across the country to await the Supreme Court's decision on two huge cases on gay marriage.

As we told you, the court struck down DOMA and paved the way for gay marriage to resume in California.

The BBC has video of reaction from supporters of gay marriage:

The AP has put together video of proponents and opponents reacting the news:

And the AP has video from California:

We'll leave you with a collection of reactions — cheers and jeers, as they put it — woven together by NPR member station KQED:

