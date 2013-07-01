A Story Of Love, Pride And Cuban Coffee

As often as they can, Kelly Woodward and her fiance hop on Skype at 3:05 in the afternoon.

The Chicago native is now in Miami full-time leading Miami Food Tours. Her Colombian husband-to-be is in grad school at Notre Dame.

Their 3:05 chats are a excuse to catch up, but it’s mostly about Cuban coffee.

A movement began to make 3:05 p.m. the official Cuban coffee time of Miami. What started organically by a Miami PR rep Jenny Lee Molina has now been officially recognized by the city.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kenny Malone from WLRN in Miami reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.