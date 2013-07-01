Politics Outside The Beltway

© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Published July 1, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT

During the summer, some of the most interesting political news doesn’t come from Washington, but instead from state legislatures.

We talk to NPR’s Charlie Mahtesian about the Texas legislature’s second special session, where they plan to take up abortion restrictions.

The legislature’s Republican majority is vowing to pass wide-ranging restrictions on abortion. Opponents are mobilizing for more protests.

Guest:

