Politics Outside The Beltway

During the summer, some of the most interesting political news doesn’t come from Washington, but instead from state legislatures.

We talk to NPR’s Charlie Mahtesian about the Texas legislature’s second special session, where they plan to take up abortion restrictions.

The legislature’s Republican majority is vowing to pass wide-ranging restrictions on abortion. Opponents are mobilizing for more protests.

Guest:

Charlie Mahtesian, politics editor for NPR Digital. He tweets @charlieNPR.

